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UAE willing to join international force to reopen Strait of Hormuz: Report

The UAE has faced more Iranian attacks than any other country in the region, including Israel.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 08:41 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 08:41 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranUnited Arab EmiratesWest AsiaMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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