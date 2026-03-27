<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-arab-emirates">United Arab Emirates</a> has told the US and other Western allies it would participate in a multinational maritime taskforce to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.</p><p>The UAE is trying to push dozens of countries to create a “Hormuz Security Force” to defend the strait from Iranian attacks and escort shipping, the report added.</p><p>The UAE has faced more Iranian attacks than any other country in the region, including Israel.</p><p>Several US allies have said they have no immediate plans to send ships to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, rebuffing a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Trump</a> request for military support to keep the vital waterway open.</p><p>France said on Thursday it had held talks with around 35 countries seeking partners and proposals for a mission to reopen the strait, but only once the US-Israeli war on Iran ends.</p><p>Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas, spiking energy prices and fuelling global inflation fears.</p>.'Modi and I are two people that get things done': Trump's praise for PM amid West Asia war.<p>The UAE is also working on a UN Security Council resolution with Bahrain to provide any future taskforce with a mandate, but Russia and China could oppose the move, the report added.</p><p>UN Security Council members have begun negotiating resolutions to protect commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz, including a Bahraini draft that would authorise the use of "all necessary means", Reuters reported earlier this week.</p><p>Last week, a senior Emirati official said UAE may join a US-led effort to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz after Iran all but shut the waterway to ships.</p><p>The waterway is vital to the economy of the UAE, a major oil exporter and trade hub. Iran has repeatedly attacked an Emirati port located outside the Gulf that is used to load oil exports.</p><p>Reuters could not immediately verify the report.</p>