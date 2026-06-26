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UN halts escort of ships through Hormuz after vessel comes under attack

The IMO was helping to get hundreds of stranded ⁠ships and thousands of seafarers out ‌of the strait where they had been stranded for months since the start of the war on February 28.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 06:46 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 06:46 IST
World newsUNWest AsiaMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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