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UN peacekeeper killed, three wounded in south Lebanon shooting: UNIFIL

UNIFIL first deployed in 1978 and has remained through successive conflicts, including a 2024 war ​during which its positions came under fire ​repeatedly.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 13:49 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 13:49 IST
World newsUNLebanonUnited Nations Peacekeeping

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