UN report accuses Israel of war crime for airstrike on Iran's Evin prison, killing 80 including civilians.

Key points

• UN investigation findings The UN's Independent International Fact-Finding Mission concluded that Israel's airstrike on Evin prison last June was a war crime, intentionally targeting a civilian object.

• Casualties and impact The strike killed 80 people, including one child and eight women, and damaged the prison known for holding political prisoners, raising concerns for detainees.

• Israel's justification Israel claimed the strike targeted intelligence operations against it, asserting it was conducted to minimize harm to civilians within the prison.

• Risks of escalation UN experts warned that external military actions like these could intensify domestic repression in Iran, including increased executions and crackdowns on dissent.