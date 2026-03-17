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UN report accuses Israel of war crime for airstrike on Iran's Evin prison, killing 80 including civilians.
Key points
• UN investigation findings
The UN's Independent International Fact-Finding Mission concluded that Israel's airstrike on Evin prison last June was a war crime, intentionally targeting a civilian object.
• Casualties and impact
The strike killed 80 people, including one child and eight women, and damaged the prison known for holding political prisoners, raising concerns for detainees.
• Israel's justification
Israel claimed the strike targeted intelligence operations against it, asserting it was conducted to minimize harm to civilians within the prison.
• Risks of escalation
UN experts warned that external military actions like these could intensify domestic repression in Iran, including increased executions and crackdowns on dissent.
• Iran's response
Iran's ambassador condemned the U.S.-Israeli strikes, reporting over 1,300 deaths in Iran and calling for international condemnation.
Key statistics
80
Deaths in Evin prison airstrike
8
Number of women killed in airstrike
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 17 March 2026, 11:07 IST