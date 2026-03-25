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UN rights chief urges states to end extremely dangerous Iran conflict

"This ​conflict has ⁠an unprecedented power to ensnare countries across borders and around ⁠the ‌world," Volker Turk ⁠told an emergency meeting.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:54 IST
World newsIranUnited NationsWest AsiaMiddle East

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