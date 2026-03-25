<p>Geneva: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-nations">United Nations</a>' top rights official on Wednesday urged states to end the Iran conflict, describing the situation in the Middle East as extremely dangerous and unpredictable.</p>.Lebanon war leaves a classroom of children hurt or dead every day, UN says.<p>"This conflict has an unprecedented power to ensnare countries across borders and around the world," United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk told an emergency meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva called by Gulf states.</p><p>"The only guaranteed way to prevent this is to end the conflict, and I urge all states, and particularly those with influence, to do everything in their power to achieve this," he said.</p>