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'Unreasonable and unrealistic demands': Iran rejects second round of peace talks, accuses US of violating ceasefire

US blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz and its recent attack and seizure of an Iranian vessel that was trying to evade it has once again increased tensions between the two countries.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 03:52 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 03:37 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranDonald TrumpMiddle East

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