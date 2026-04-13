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US aware of Iran's capabilities: Iran envoy

His comments at a media briefing came a day after talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad ended without any breakthrough.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 13:05 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 13:05 IST
World newsIranWest Asia

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