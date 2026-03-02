Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

US confirms losing three F-15 planes in accidental fire by Kuwait

The Central Command said that the incident occurred due to an "apparently friendly fire incident", assuring that all six aircrew is safe.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 12:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 12:12 IST
World newsIsraelUS ArmyUSAF F-15E Strike Eagle

Follow us on :

Follow Us