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US disputes Iranian claims about closing Strait of Hormuz as negotiators head to Switzerland

Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday declared the Strait of Hormuz shut, though the US military said commercial vessels had ‌continued operating in the waterway
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 01:15 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 01:15 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranMiddle East

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