<p>An American F-15 fighter jet was reportedly downed in Kuwait on Monday as the conflict in the West Asia region following the killing of Iran's supreme leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/utterly-reprehensible-indias-opposition-parties-condemn-iran-supreme-leader-ayatollah-ali-khameneis-killing-3916335">Ayatollah Khamenei</a> entered the third day. </p><p>According to videos circulating online, a fighter jet was seen circling the sky before making a free fall in Kuwait as plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the crash site. The cause of the crash remained unclear at the time of publishing this copy.</p>.<p><em><strong>Follow our LIVE coverage of West Asia conflict <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-israel-strike-iran-live-updates-ali-khamenei-killed-donald-trump-iran-retaliatory-strikes-uae-abu-dhabi-middle-east-west-asia-conflict-news-alerts-iran-regime-change-donald-trump-tehran-blasts-3915061">here</a></strong></em></p>.<p>While the details of the fighter jet are yet to be confirmed, various reports online suggest that the pilot ejected from the aircraft before the crash.</p><p>On Monday, loud explosions were heard across the Gulf cities of Dubai, Doha and Manama as Tehran pressed into a third day of strikes against Gulf neighbours in response to US-Israeli air raids.</p><p><em>More details awaited...</em></p>