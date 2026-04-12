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US ‘failed' to win Iran’s trust, says chief Iranian negotiator

He also lauded the 'heroic people of Iran' for supporting the negotiators.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 12:17 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 12:17 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIran

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