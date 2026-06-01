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US forces guide 70 commercial ships through Strait of Hormuz: Report

The strait, a narrow waterway with Iran and Oman on either side, is the shipping route for 20% of the global oil supplies.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 13:54 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 13:54 IST
World newsUSIranMiddle EastStrait of HormuzShipsVessels

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