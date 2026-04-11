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US intelligence shows China taking a more active role in Iran war

Even a debate in Beijing over sending missiles to Iran suggests the degree that China sees itself as having a stake in the conflict.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 16:59 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 16:59 IST
World newsUSChinaIranwar

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