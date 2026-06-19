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Homeworldmiddle east

US-Iran conflict: Timeline of key events

Here is a timeline of the key events in the US-Iran conflict:
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 10:22 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 10:22 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpwarMiddle EastMojtaba Khamenei

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