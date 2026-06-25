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Homeworldmiddle east

US-Iran deal may leave Netanyahu as biggest casualty

Cultivating Republican support, he cast himself as the only Israeli leader capable of influencing successive US presidents and insisted that only sustained military pressure could contain Tehran.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 08:53 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelBenjamin Netanyahu

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