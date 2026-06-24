Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

US-Iran deal may leave Netanyahu as biggest casualty: Report

An Iranian official said Netanyahu’s push to expand the Abraham Accords has been blunted, with several countries now seeking a place in an emerging Iran-aligned ​framework.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 16:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 June 2026, 16:30 IST
World newsIsrael

Follow us on :

Follow Us