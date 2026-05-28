US-Iran MoU on 60-day ceasefire extension reached, Trump's approval awaited: Report

<p>The memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a 60-day ceasefire between the US and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/there-will-not-be-peace-in-west-asia-until-israel-is-destroyed-irans-revolutionary-guard-amid-fresh-strikes-4019604">Iran </a>has reportedly been finalised, Reuters reported. Although, President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/trump-says-he-can-outwait-iran-dismisses-midterm-election-pressure-4018879">Donald Trump</a> has not approved it yet, the publication said citing Axios which first reported the news. The White House declined to comment.</p><p>Just hours ago, Trump had <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/iran-and-us-trade-air-strikes-after-trump-dismisses-report-of-hormuz-deal-4019105">rejected reports</a> of a finalised deal with Iran which was followed by exchange of fire between the American and Iranian military today. </p><p>Over the last few days, Trump and his administration officials have claimed that the deal was close to being finalised but there are certain disagreements regarding the release of frozen Iranian funds and handover of Iran's enriched Uranium. </p>.'Will have to blow them up': After Iran showdown, Trump threatens to target Oman for this reason.<p>The Iranian regime charging tolls to allow shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is also a point of contention. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday that the US government "will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system" in the Hormuz Strait.</p><p>Bessent echoed Trump's statement from the press conference yesterday where the latter said the Hormuz should remain open for the deal to be finalised. </p><p>According to Reuters, Trump is also facing pressure from his own party members, who have urged him not to make any agreement that fails to immediately address Iran's nuclear program.</p>