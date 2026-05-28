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US-Iran MoU on 60-day ceasefire extension reached, Trump's approval awaited: Report

Over the last few days, the Trump administration has claimed that the deal was close to being finalised but there are certain disagreements.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 16:53 IST
World newsIranDonald TrumpMiddle East

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