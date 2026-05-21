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US-Iran peace talks: Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir to visit Tehran today

Meanwhile, Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is already in Tehran, his second visit to the Iranian power centre in a week.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 08:49 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 08:49 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranTehranasim munir

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