<p>Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshall Asim Munir is set to travel to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iranian </a>capital of Tehran on Thursday as a part of the ongoing Pakistan-led mediation and consultation between Iran and the US to stop the war, <em>Reuters </em>reported citing local media. </p><p>Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is already in Tehran, his second visit to the Iranian power centre in a week. </p><p>Naqvi has departed for Tehran to discuss the US-Iran peace talks with Iranian leaders. </p>.US-Iran peace talks: Pakistan's Interior Minister travels to Tehran for second time within a week for meetings.<p>During his previous visit, Naqvi met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni over the weekend.</p><p>The latest visit came as Trump on Tuesday offered a deadline of several days for resuming strikes if a deal is not agreed. On Monday, he said that Gulf Arab leaders asked him to hold off on an attack at the 11th hour.</p>