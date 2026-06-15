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Homeworldmiddle east

US, Iran reach peace deal; signing set for Friday, says Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

The agreement was struck despite an Israeli strike on Lebanon on Sunday that drew criticism from both Iran and US President Donald Trump.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 21:48 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 21:48 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranShehbaz Sharif

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