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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | 'Fake news by Dumocrats': Trump denies US will pay $300 million to Tehran under peace deal
Hello readers, a day after Trump made the announcement of a peace agreement which would be signed on June 19 in Switzerland, US Vice President J D Vance said Trump may decide to release Washington's agreement with Tehran before Friday. Additionally, Trump took to his Truth Social and said 'Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon'. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 02:50 IST
Highlights
08:0316 Jun 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | 'Iran has agreed to never have a nuclear weapon': Trump
08:0316 Jun 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | US says Hormuz to be toll-free under Iran deal
07:5516 Jun 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump may release US-Iran agreement before Friday, Vance says
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | 'Fake news by Dumocrats': Trump denies US will pay $300 million to Tehran under peace deal
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | 'Iran has agreed to never have a nuclear weapon': Trump
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | US says Hormuz to be toll-free under Iran deal
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump may release US-Iran agreement before Friday, Vance says
Published 16 June 2026, 02:41 IST