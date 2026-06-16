LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | 'Fake news by Dumocrats': Trump denies US will pay $300 million to Tehran under peace deal

Hello readers, a day after Trump made the announcement of a peace agreement which would be signed on June 19 in Switzerland, US Vice ⁠President J D Vance said ⁠Trump may decide to release Washington's ⁠agreement ‌with Tehran before Friday. Additionally, Trump took to his Truth Social and said 'Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon'. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!