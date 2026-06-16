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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | 'Fake news by Dumocrats': Trump denies US will pay $300 million to Tehran under peace deal

Hello readers, a day after Trump made the announcement of a peace agreement which would be signed on June 19 in Switzerland, US Vice ⁠President J D Vance said ⁠Trump may decide to release Washington's ⁠agreement ‌with Tehran before Friday. Additionally, Trump took to his Truth Social and said 'Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon'. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 02:50 IST
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Highlights
08:0316 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | 'Iran has agreed to never have a nuclear weapon': Trump

08:0316 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | US says Hormuz to be toll-free under Iran deal

07:5516 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump may release US-Iran agreement before Friday, Vance says

08:2016 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | 'Fake news by Dumocrats': Trump denies US will pay $300 million to Tehran under peace deal

08:0316 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | 'Iran has agreed to never have a nuclear weapon': Trump

08:0316 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | US says Hormuz to be toll-free under Iran deal

07:5516 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump may release US-Iran agreement before Friday, Vance says

Published 16 June 2026, 02:41 IST
United StatesIranBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpWest AsiaLebanonMiddle EastStrait of HormuzMojtaba Khamenei

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