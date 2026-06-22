Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | 'You won't even make it back to your f***ing country': Trump threats shake up US-Iran talks in Switzerland
Hello readers, the first round of talks between high-ranking US and Iranian officials in Switzerland ended on Monday, mediators said, after a tense opening marked by Tehran's announcement it had again closed the Strait of Hormuz and US President Donald Trump repeating his threats to resume attacks on Iran. Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister said 'Pakistani and Qatari mediation delivered major progress to end Lebanon war'. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!