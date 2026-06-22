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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | 'You won't even make it back to your f***ing country': Trump threats shake up US-Iran talks in Switzerland

Hello readers, the first round of talks between high-ranking US and Iranian officials in Switzerland ended on Monday, mediators said, after a tense opening marked by Tehran's announcement it had again closed the Strait of Hormuz and US President Donald Trump repeating his threats to ⁠resume attacks on Iran. Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister said 'Pakistani and Qatari mediation delivered major progress to end Lebanon war'. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 03:17 IST
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08:1522 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran, US agree to set up communication line to avoid Hormuz incidents: Qatar, Pakistan mediators

08:1522 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | US and Iran conclude high-level talks in Switzerland, mediators say

08:1522 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | 'Pakistani & Qatari mediation delivered major progress to end Lebanon war': Araghchi

08:4722 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | 'You won't even make it back to your f***ing country': Trump threats shake up US-Iran talks in Switzerland

08:3922 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Fifty-four injured and 18 missing after explosion at Qatar LNG site, authorities say

08:1522 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Two South Korean-operated vessels passed through Strait of Hormuz after MOU signed

08:1522 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Iran, US agree to set up communication line to avoid Hormuz incidents: Qatar, Pakistan mediators

08:1522 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | US and Iran conclude high-level talks in Switzerland, mediators say

Published 22 June 2026, 02:53 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpWest AsiaLebanonMiddle EastStrait of HormuzSeyed Abbas Araghchi

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