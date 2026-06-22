LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | 'You won't even make it back to your f***ing country': Trump threats shake up US-Iran talks in Switzerland

Hello readers, the first round of talks between high-ranking US and Iranian officials in Switzerland ended on Monday, mediators said, after a tense opening marked by Tehran's announcement it had again closed the Strait of Hormuz and US President Donald Trump repeating his threats to ⁠resume attacks on Iran. Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister said 'Pakistani and Qatari mediation delivered major progress to end Lebanon war'. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!