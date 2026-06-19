LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | J D Vance's trip to Switzerland for Iran talks delayed

Hello readers, oil prices ​fell on Friday on the prospect of more supply returning to the market after oil tankers began to move through the Strait of Hormuz following the signing ⁠of the US-Iran interim peace deal. Meanwhile, US Vice President J D Vance has postponed a trip to Switzerland for talks that were originally slated for Friday to discuss next steps on the agreement on ending the war. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!