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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | J D Vance's trip to Switzerland for Iran talks delayed
Hello readers, oil prices fell on Friday on the prospect of more supply returning to the market after oil tankers began to move through the Strait of Hormuz following the signing of the US-Iran interim peace deal. Meanwhile, US Vice President J D Vance has postponed a trip to Switzerland for talks that were originally slated for Friday to discuss next steps on the agreement on ending the war. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 03:10 IST
Highlights
08:1019 Jun 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Vance not flying Thursday night to Switzerland for Iran talks: White House
08:1019 Jun 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Oil falls as supply starts moving through Strait of Hormuz
08:1019 Jun 2026
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Hezbollah says destroyed Israeli tanks as Lebanon reports 3 killed
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Trump envoy tells lawmakers Iran will invite IAEA to inspect its nuclear sites (AP)
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Vance not flying Thursday night to Switzerland for Iran talks: White House
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Oil falls as supply starts moving through Strait of Hormuz
Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Hezbollah says destroyed Israeli tanks as Lebanon reports 3 killed
Published 19 June 2026, 02:48 IST