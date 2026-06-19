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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | J D Vance's trip to Switzerland for Iran talks delayed

Hello readers, oil prices ​fell on Friday on the prospect of more supply returning to the market after oil tankers began to move through the Strait of Hormuz following the signing ⁠of the US-Iran interim peace deal. Meanwhile, US Vice President J D Vance has postponed a trip to Switzerland for talks that were originally slated for Friday to discuss next steps on the agreement on ending the war. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 03:10 IST
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08:1019 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Vance not flying Thursday night to Switzerland for Iran talks: White House

08:1019 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Oil falls as supply starts moving through Strait of Hormuz

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08:1019 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Vance not flying Thursday night to Switzerland for Iran talks: White House

08:1019 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Oil falls as supply starts moving through Strait of Hormuz

08:1019 Jun 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Hezbollah says destroyed Israeli tanks as Lebanon reports 3 killed

Published 19 June 2026, 02:48 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpWest AsiaLebanonMiddle EastStrait of HormuzMojtaba Khamenei

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