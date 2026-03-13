LIVE
US-Israel, Iran War Live Updates | Trump says Mojtaba Khamenei 'damaged' but 'alive in some form'
Hello Readers! The war in West Asia continued to escalate as the US lost a refueling aircraft in Iraq even as several explosions were heard in the Iranian capital of Tehran. Mojtaba Khamenei, the newly appointed supreme leader of Iran, made his first remarks through state TV late on Wednesday, while Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to the leader. Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates from the war.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 03:47 IST
US-Israel, Iran War Live Updates | US President Donald Trump think new Iranian supreme leader is alive
US-Israel, Iran War Live Updates | Blasts heard in central Dubai, reports AFP
US-Israel, Iran War Live Updates | Missiles from Iran headed towards Israel
US-Israel, Iran War Live Updates | War nears two weeks
US-Israel, Iran War Live Updates | Several explosions heard in Tehran
Published 13 March 2026, 03:14 IST