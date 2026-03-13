LIVE US-Israel, Iran War Live Updates | Trump says Mojtaba Khamenei 'damaged' but 'alive in some form'

Hello Readers! The war in West Asia continued to escalate as the US lost a refueling aircraft in Iraq even as several explosions were heard in the Iranian capital of Tehran. Mojtaba Khamenei, the newly appointed supreme leader of Iran, made his first remarks through state TV late on Wednesday, while Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to the leader. Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates from the war.