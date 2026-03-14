LIVE US-Israel, Iran War Live Updates | Iran military threatens US-linked oil targets

Hello Readers! It's been two weeks since the US and Israel carried out a joint operation to kill former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran has responded with strikes on its neighbouring countries and closing of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for 20 per cent of world's oil shipment. On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced strikes on Kharg Island, a key oil facility in Iran.