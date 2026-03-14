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US-Israel, Iran War Live Updates | Iran military threatens US-linked oil targets
Hello Readers! It's been two weeks since the US and Israel carried out a joint operation to kill former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran has responded with strikes on its neighbouring countries and closing of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for 20 per cent of world's oil shipment. On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced strikes on Kharg Island, a key oil facility in Iran.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 02:47 IST
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US-Israel, Iran War Live Updates | Iran military threatens US-linked oil targets, reports AFP
Published 14 March 2026, 02:36 IST