US, Israel strike Iran live updates | IDF says intercepting missiles as Iran claims it hit govt complex in Tel Aviv

Hello Readers. The aftermath of US-Israel strikes on Iran and the killing of Islamic country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a large-scale operation has pushed the entire West Asian region in a volatile state. Day 3 of the war saw the escalation widening with Israel's military launching a broad wave of stikes in the heart of Tehran and Hezbollah joining in and launching rockets and drones towards Israel. Follow all the latest updates on the conflict here on DH!
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 10:44 IST
Published 02 March 2026, 10:10 IST
