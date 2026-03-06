Menu
Hello Readers! US President Donald Trump said he is not interested in negotiating with Iran and raised the possibility that the Iran war would only end once Tehran no longer has a functioning military or any remaining leadership in power. Israel and Iran traded numerous attacks on Saturday as the US-Israeli war against Iran entered a second week. Iran's president apologized ‌to neighboring states for its attacks on US facilities in those ​countries, in an attempt to cool anger across the Gulf, but stirred criticism from hardliners at home. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
10:3108 Mar 2026

US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | US, Israel weigh sending special forces to seize Iran's nuclear stockpile, Axios reports

08:2408 Mar 2026

US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | Israeli strike kills four at Beirut hotel: Lebanon

15:4608 Mar 2026

US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | Israel hits Lebanon, Tehran oil depot as desalination plants become targets (AP)

15:3108 Mar 2026

US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | Tehran fuel dumps burn as Iran warns it can fight for months (AFP)

15:3008 Mar 2026

US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates |Iran body selecting supreme leader reaches decision, name not announced (AFP)

14:3408 Mar 2026

US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | Fuel distribution in Tehran 'temporarily' halted after oil depot strikes: Iranian official (AFP)

14:3008 Mar 2026

US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | Explosions hit Iran's central Yazd province: state media

Published 06 March 2026, 09:57 IST
