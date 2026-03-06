LIVE US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | Iran body selecting supreme leader reaches decision, name not announced

Hello Readers! US President Donald Trump said he is not interested in negotiating with Iran and raised the possibility that the Iran war would only end once Tehran no longer has a functioning military or any remaining leadership in power. Israel and Iran traded numerous attacks on Saturday as the US-Israeli war against Iran entered a second week. Iran's president apologized ‌to neighboring states for its attacks on US facilities in those ​countries, in an attempt to cool anger across the Gulf, but stirred criticism from hardliners at home. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.