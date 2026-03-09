US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | Iran fires new missiles as Khamenei's son takes charge; drone attack leaves 32 civilians wounded in Bahrain
Hello reader! Iran's Assembly of Experts on Monday announced that Mojtaba Khamenei will be replacing his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country's new supreme leader. Mojtaba, a mid-ranking cleric with close ties to the powerful Revolutionary Guards, had long been viewed by elements of Iran's ruling establishment as a potential successor to his father. In another development, another US military service member has died from wounds sustained during Iran's initial counter-attack a week ago, bringing the number of US troops killed in action so far in the war with Iran to seven. Track all the live updates here, only with DH.