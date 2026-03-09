Menu
Hello reader! Iran's Assembly of ⁠Experts on Monday announced that Mojtaba Khamenei will be replacing his ‌father, ​Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country's new supreme leader. Mojtaba, ⁠a mid-ranking cleric with close ties to the powerful Revolutionary ⁠Guards, ‌had long been viewed by elements of ‌Iran's ruling establishment ⁠as a potential successor to his father. In another development, another US military service member has died from wounds ⁠sustained during Iran's initial counter-attack ⁠a week ago, ‌bringing the ​number of US troops killed in action so far in the ​war with ⁠Iran to seven. Track all the live updates here, only with DH.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 03:15 IST
Highlights
08:0209 Mar 2026

08:0209 Mar 2026

08:0209 Mar 2026

08:3409 Mar 2026

US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | Iran fires new missiles as Khamenei's son takes charge

08:2009 Mar 2026

08:1309 Mar 2026

US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | Sharpening its warnings, Saudi Arabia tells Iran it would be the 'biggest loser' if it continues to attack Arab states, reports AP

08:0209 Mar 2026

08:0209 Mar 2026

US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | Trump says ending Iran war will be 'mutual' decision with Netanyahu

Published 09 March 2026, 02:39 IST
