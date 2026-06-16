US naval blockade on ports lifted, says Iran ahead of planned signing of deal to end war

<p>Iran's deputy foreign minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi on Tuesday said the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us">US</a> had lifted the two-month naval blockade on Iranian ports. The move comes ahead of the planned formal signing of a deal ending the war scheduled for Friday. </p><p>"The lifting of the blockade was something we had emphasised from the outset. It has now begun, and the blockade has been lifted prior to the formal signing", Takht-Ravanchi, according to the government's website.</p><p>On Monday, US President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald%20trump"> Donald Trump</a> said a memorandum of understanding aiming to end the war in the Gulf has already been signed by the United States and Iran, drawing calls from his opponents to publish the text.</p>.Strait of Hormuz transit will not resume until tanker owners are 'confident that US-Iran deal is material'.<p>"The deal's all signed. And the strait is already partially opened," Trump said, hailing the agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz, where a three-month blockade of Gulf oil supplies has caused global economic disruption.</p><p>According to statements from both sides, the agreement would reopen the blockaded strait and extend a ceasefire for a 60-day negotiation period, when contentious issues such as the future of Iran's nuclear programme are due to be decided.</p>