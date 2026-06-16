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US naval blockade on ports lifted, says Iran ahead of planned signing of deal to end war

According to statements from both sides, the agreement would reopen the blockaded strait and extend a ceasefire for a 60-day negotiation period.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 15:43 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpPort

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