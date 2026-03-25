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'US negotiating with itself': Iran military spokesperson mocks Trump's claim

A 15-point plan to end the war was drafted by the US and sent to Iran.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 07:50 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 07:03 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trump

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