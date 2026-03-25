<p>An Iranian military spokesperson lashed out at US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a> on Wednesday, saying Washington was negotiating with itself. </p><p>This comes after Trump claimed on Tuesday that Tehran wants to make a deal to end the war in West Asia. Meanwhile, a 15-point plan to end the war was drafted by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=US%20">US </a>and sent to Iran. </p>.Month-long ceasefire to no nuke: Donald Trump sends 15-point peace plan to Iran to end West Asia crisis; will Tehran agree?.<p>"Has the level of your inner struggle reached the stage of you negotiating with yourself?" Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for the unified command of Iran's armed forces, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said. </p><p>"People like us can never get along with people like you."</p><p>Zolfaqari added that US investments and pre-war energy prices would not return as long as Washington does not accept that regional stability is guaranteed by Iranian armed forces. </p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>