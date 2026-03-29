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US preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran: Report

The plans ​could involve ⁠raids by Special Operations and conventional infantry troops, the report said. ‌
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 01:17 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 01:17 IST
USIranDonald TrumpMiddle East

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