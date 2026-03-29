<p>The Pentagon is preparing for weeks of ground operations in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-seeks-trust-to-advance-middle-east-talks-pezeshkian-tells-sharif-3947764">Iran</a>, the Washington Post reported Saturday, citing US officials. The plans could involve raids by Special Operations and conventional infantry troops, the Post reported. </p><p>Whether President Donald Trump would approve any of those plans remains uncertain, according to the Post.</p>.'No Kings' protest: Thousands march opposing Trump's policies and Iran war.<p>The Trump administration has deployed U.S. Marines to the Middle East as the war in Iran stretches into its fifth week, and also has been planning to send thousands of soldiers from the US Army's 82nd Airborne to the region.</p>