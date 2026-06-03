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Homeworldmiddle east

'US President's decision': Netanyahu says Trump may return to full-scale military action against Iran

Netanyahu said he speaks with Trump "every two days" as they have a common goal to achieve.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 16:12 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 16:12 IST
World newsIranBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpMiddle East

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