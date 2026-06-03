'US President's decision': Netanyahu says Trump may return to full-scale military action against Iran

<p>Israeli PM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/israel-will-strike-beirut-if-hezbollah-attacks-persist-netanyahu-tells-trump-4024238">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> said on Wednesday that Israel and US may return to a "full-scale military action" against Iran. In an interview with CNBC, Netanyahu said that forces of both nations are ready and that the decision rests with US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=trump">Donald Trump</a>.</p><p>US and Israel had agreed to a temporary ceasefire with the Iranian regime on April 8, which has since been extended but the warring parties have been exchanging fire at times. </p><p>"Iran surely knows what [Trump] has said, that if necessary, there will be a full-scale return to military action," Netanyahu said. "It's a president’s decision, Israel is ready, and the US forces are ready.”</p>.'If things work out': Trump says he would like to meet Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.<p>"I think Iran should take that into account. I think they are taking into account that they’re playing with fire, that’s clear," Netanyahu said. </p><p>He went on to claim that he speaks with Trump "every two days" as they have a common goal to achieve. Netanyahu also called the US President "greatest friend to Israel."</p><p>A latest report by Axios had revealed that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/did-call-him-crazy-donald-trump-says-was-perturbed-over-netanyahu-constantly-fighting-with-lebanon-4026116">Trump lashed out</a> at Netanyahu for "constantly fighting" with Lebanon after Israel continued strikes in southern parts of the country to target the militant group Hezbollah. Trump reportedly said that Netanyahu would have been in prison right now if it wasn't for the American President's backing. </p>