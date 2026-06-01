US proposes 'gradual de-escalation' plan between Israel and Hezbollah

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> Secretary of State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marco-rubio">Marco Rubio</a> held separate talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu</a> as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/washington">Washington</a> seeks to ease tensions between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Lebanon</a>, a US official said on Sunday.</p>.<p>According to the official, the United States has proposed a plan for a gradual de-escalation of hostilities. Under the proposal, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>-backed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hezbollah">Hezbollah</a> group would halt all attacks on Israel, while Israel would refrain from escalating military operations in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/beirut">Beirut</a>.</p>.<p>The official said the proposal was aimed at creating conditions for a phased reduction in violence and an eventual cessation of hostilities. Aoun attempted to advance the initiative and secure support for the plan, the official added.</p>.<p>However, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who said he could guarantee Hezbollah's adherence to a ceasefire, insisted that Israel must first stop opening fire.</p>.Lebanon to press Israel to cease fire at Washington talks: Lebanese official .<p>The diplomatic effort comes amid renewed fighting along the border. Netanyahu said on Sunday that he had ordered Israeli forces to push further into Lebanon despite a ceasefire announced more than six weeks ago.</p>.<p>Israeli troops have captured the historic Beaufort Castle and a strategic ridge in southern Lebanon, the military said, following one of the heaviest barrages of Hezbollah fire into northern Israel since the April ceasefire. The attacks prompted school closures and other restrictions in parts of northern Israel.</p>.<p>The US official said Washington does not expect Israel to tolerate continued attacks on its civilian population from Hezbollah.</p>