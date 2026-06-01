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US proposes 'gradual de-escalation' plan between Israel and Hezbollah

The official said the proposal was aimed at creating conditions for a phased reduction in violence and an eventual cessation of hostilities.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 04:58 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 04:58 IST
United StatesIranIsraelWorldMiddle EastHezbollah

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