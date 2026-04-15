Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

US refuses to extend waiver on Iranian oil as it mounts pressure on Tehran: Report

These decisions mark a shift away from the Trump administration’s earlier approach of using sanctions waivers to boost oil supply and stabilize global energy prices.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 04:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 04:13 IST
World newsIranOilWest AsiaTehranMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us