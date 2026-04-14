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US-sanctioned tankers pass Strait of Hormuz despite US blockade, data shows

The Rich ​Starry would be the first to make it through the strait and to exit the Gulf since the blockade began, ​data from LSEG, ⁠MarineTraffic and Kpler showed.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 05:05 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 05:05 IST
World newsUnited StatesStrait of Hormuz

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