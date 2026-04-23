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US says it seizes another tanker 'associated with smuggling Iranian oil in Indian Ocean

This comes a day after the Iranian Revolutionary Guards shot at three ships passing through the Strait, two of which were seized.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 13:56 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 13:56 IST
World newsUSIranIndian OceanShip

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