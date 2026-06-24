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US says it will manage spending of Iran's frozen funds; focus on food & medicine

The ⁠U.S. Department ⁠of Treasury would have an operation in Doha ​to oversee the ​funds.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 12:58 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 12:58 IST
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