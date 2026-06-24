US says it will manage spending of Iran's frozen funds; focus on food & medicine

<p>Washington: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed President Donald Trump on Wednesday and insisted that a large percentage of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Iran">Iran</a>'s unfrozen assets would be used to buy U.S. foods and medicine even as Iran says it would determine its spending.</p>.India asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran despite improved security situation.<p>Bessent, in an interview on CNBC, added that the U.S. Department of Treasury would have an operation in Doha to oversee the funds.</p>