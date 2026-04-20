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US seizes Iranian cargo ship as Tehran rejects second round of peace talks

Trump said on Sunday that the US military took control of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that had tried to get past the blockade.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 21:13 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 21:13 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest Asia

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