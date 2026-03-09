<p>Washington: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> State Department said on Sunday it ordered non-essential US diplomats and US government employee family members to leave <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/saudi-arabia">Saudi Arabia</a> due to safety risks.</p>.West Asia conflict | Indian national among two killed after projectile falls in residential area in Saudi Arabia.<p>The United States began to pull out non-essential staff from Gulf Arab countries last Monday, three days into the war. The US embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday approved voluntary departures, four days into the war and on the same day that it was struck by Iranian drones that led to a fire that damaged the mission's facilities.</p>