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US VP Vance expects Iran talks soon; Tehran closes Hormuz over Israeli violations

Iran was reported as saying it would shut the Strait of Hormuz due to ​what it called ⁠US and Israeli truce violations.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 13:59 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 13:59 IST
IranWorldMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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