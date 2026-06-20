US VP Vance expects Iran talks soon; Tehran warns of Hormuz closure over Israeli violations

<p>Zurich/Dubai/Washington: US Vice President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=vance">JD Vance </a>said on Saturday he expects to go to Switzerland soon for talks with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=iran">Iran</a>, even as Tehran's high command was reported as saying it would shut the Strait of Hormuz due to what it called U.S. and Israeli truce violations.</p><p>Iran's top joint military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said the waterway, vital to global oil shipments, would be closed to vessel traffic, citing alleged violations of a ceasefire agreement by the U.S. and Israel, Iran's Mehr state news agency reported.</p>.A $300-billion opportunity? Why Iran's Revolutionary Guards are watching US talks closely.<p>It said that the closure was the "first step" in response to what it described as breaches of commitments and warned that further measures would be taken if "aggression" continued.</p><p>The Mehr report emerged as Vance told Fox News in an interview that he was confident the ceasefire agreed in Washington's 14-point deal with Tehran would hold, and that he saw no evidence that Hormuz was closed.</p>