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Vessel seized off UAE's Fujairah and heading toward Iranian waters: UKMTO

Two maritime security sources said the ship was believed to be the Honduras-flagged Hui Chuan fishery research vessel.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 16:38 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 16:38 IST
World newsUAEWest AsiaMiddle East

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