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Vessels carrying Middle East oil, LNG exit Hormuz, head for Pakistan, China

The vessels are among a handful of supertankers exiting the Gulf this month via a transit route ​that Iran has ordered ships to ⁠use.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 04:57 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 04:57 IST
World newsChinaPakistanWest Asia

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