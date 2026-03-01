Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Video: Iranian TV reporter breaks down while announcing Khamenei's death

In the capital city of Tehran, people gathered at Enghelab Square to mourn, with crowds chanting slogans and holding portraits.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 04:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 04:53 IST
World newsIranAyatollah Ali Khamenei

Follow us on :

Follow Us