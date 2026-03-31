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'War crime': Delhi-bound aid aircraft hit in US strike at Mashhad airport, Iran alleges

The incident took place amidst Iran coordinating humanitarian shipments with India.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 02:57 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 02:49 IST
World newsDelhiIranHumanitarian aid

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