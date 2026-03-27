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War objectives in Iran can be achieved without ground troops: US

Rubio said the U.S. was achieving its objectives in the war - which he said were destroying ⁠Iran's missile ‌and drone capabilities and factories.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 17:53 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 17:53 IST
IranDonald TrumpMiddle EastMarco Rubio

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