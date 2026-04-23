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Watch | 'Shut up': Iran trolls US President Donald Trump after Islamabad talk snub

The video dropped after Trump on Wednesday announced the indefinite extension of the ceasefire with Iran, hours before it was to end.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 06:14 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 06:14 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpCeasefireTrending

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