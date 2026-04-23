<p>Following <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran </a>not attending the peace talks with the United States in Pakistan, Tehran on Wednesday trolled US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald%20trump">Donald Trump</a> in a 45 second Artificial Intelligence video. </p><p>In the clip posted by Iranian embassy in Hyderabad, Trump, along with other US delegates, including Vice President JD Vance are seen waiting anxiously at the negotiating table, while the Iranian side of the table is empty. </p>.<p>Even though there are no talks, Trump is seen posting on social media that he is having great negotiations with Iran followed by a threat saying he would bomb them if they do not come to negotiate. </p>.Trump extends Iran ceasefire amid uncertainty over talks, says Hormuz blockade to stay.<p>After a few moments, which hilariously says "2,000 years later", Trump is furiously screaming "Where are the Iranians", while he gets a message from Iran saying "shut up". An embarrassed Trump then says he will extend the ceasefire at Pakistan's request. </p><p><strong>Ceasefire extended</strong></p><p>The video dropped after Trump on Wednesday announced the indefinite extension of the ceasefire with Iran, hours before it was to end. </p><p>In a statement of Truth Social, Trump said that he has been "asked to hold our attack" by Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, allowing Iran's representatives to come up with "a unified proposal".</p><p>"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," Trump's post read. </p><p>"I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other," he further said. </p><p>The post came only hours after Trump had said that he was not willing to extend the temporary peace deal. </p><p>He also threatened to "blow up the rest of the country" including their leaders if there's no deal with Tehran. </p>