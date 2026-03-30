<p>Iran has issued a statement denying that no direct US talks has taken place after Pakistan claims that it was ready to host direct talks between the United States and Iran. </p><p>The Consulate General of the Iran in Mumbai posted on social media clarifying that there have been no direct US talks, rather, "only excessive, unreasonable demands passed via intermediaries".</p>.<p>It has also been said that the United States 'diplomacy' flips constantly, but Iran's take is pretty clear regarding the talks taking place. It further clarified that the Pakistan's forums operate on their own and Iran has to do nothing with it. "We didn't participate," the Consulate's post read.</p>.Iran executes two men linked to opposition group, judiciary outlet reports.<p>"Regional calls to end war are welcome, but remember who started it!" the Consulate further said in a statement.</p><p>Iran received messages via intermediaries indicating the United States' willingness to negotiate, but deemed US proposals to be "unrealistic, illogical and excessive", foreign ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on March 30.</p><p>Baghaei's press conference took place a day after the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey met in Islamabad to hold initial discussions primarily focused on proposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping.</p><p>"Our position is clear. We are under military aggression. Therefore, all our efforts and strength are focused on defending ourselves."</p><p>On March 24, Pakistan Prime Minister had offered to host and mediate talks between the warring nations. However, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/no-talks-with-us-yet-irans-ambassador-to-pakistan-refutes-trumps-claim-3944041">Iran's ambassador to Pakistan on March 25, had revealed that no direct or indirect talks had taken place between the US and Tehran</a>, contradicting US President Donald Trump's remarks about Iran seeking a deal.</p>