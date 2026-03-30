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'We didn't participate': Iran says Pakistan's forums are their own, denies direct talks with US to end war

It has also been said that the United States 'diplomacy' flips constantly, but Iran's take is pretty clear regarding the talks taking place.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 13:32 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 13:32 IST
World newsPakistanIranWest Asia

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