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'We don't trust US': Iran's delegates ditched plane, travelled via bus & train from Pakistan

The Iranian delegation reportedly learnt about a possible attack on their aircraft, which forced them to travel via bus and train back to Tehran.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 04:21 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 04:21 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranMiddle East

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