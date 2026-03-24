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West Asia conflict | Bahrain pushes UN-backed action for Hormuz shipping; France tables rival text

Diplomats said the draft text was backed by ⁠other Gulf Arab states and the United States, although they said it was unlikely to get through the ‌council.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:08 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 10:08 IST
World newsUNSCWest AsiaMiddle EastBahrainStrait of Hormuz

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