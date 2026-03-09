<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-board-of-secondary-education">Central Board of Secondary Education</a> (CBSE) on Monday postponed the class 12 board exams till March 16 in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/middle-east">Middle East</a> amid the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a> conflict, officials said.</p>.<p>The fresh dates were not immediately announced.</p>.<p>"After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East -- <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bahrain">Bahrain</a>, Iran, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuwait">Kuwait</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oman">Oman</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/qatar">Qatar</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/saudi-arabia">Saudi Arabia</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uae">UAE</a>, mental agony of the students and the prevailing uncertainties, the board has decided to postpone (class) 12 exams scheduled from March 12 to 16," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.</p>.<p>The new dates will be announced later, and for further <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/exams">exams</a>, the situation will be reviewed on March 14, he said.</p>.<p>Previously, the CBSE had postponed the exams for March 2, 5, 7, 9, 10 and 11 in the region.</p>.<p>It had cancelled class 10 exams till March 11 and said the mode of declaration of results will be announced separately.</p>.Iran-Israel conflict: CBSE postpones Class 12 board exam in West Asian countries.<p>The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing then Iranian Supreme Leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ali-khamenei">Ayatollah Ali Khamenei</a>.</p>.<p>Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gulf-countries">Gulf countries</a>, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.</p>.<p>In the last few days, the conflict has widened significantly with attacks and counter-attacks by both sides.</p>.<p>India has called for resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. </p>